Some Vision Pro users report front display crack issue

Several Vision Pro owners state that their pricey headsets have developed a thin crack down the middle of the front of the cover glass, despite never dropping it.

The vertical hairline crack runs from the headset’s top along its nose bridge. Why is this happening? Your guess is as good as mine, but it appears to have something to do with a point of tension and the curvature of the display

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, but at least five Vision Pro Reddit users claim to have experienced the same defect. That said, I haven’t been able to find similar reports on Threads, X (formerly Twitter), or other platforms, so it seems to be affecting only a few users (at least for now).

In the U.S., with AppleCare, the cover glass repair fee is $300 USD (roughly $405 CAD). However, without AppleCare, this repair costs $800 USD (about $1,080.10 CAD). But if you’ve already dropped $3,500 USD (about $4,725 CAD) on what seems to have amounted to a “public beta” AR/VR headset, what’s another few hundred dollars for a repair like this, right 😉?

Apple’s Vision Pro is expected to launch in Canada later in 2024.

Image credit: inphenite (Reddit)

Source: Salt_Inpsector_641 (Reddit) Via: MacRumors