This week’s top tech news: ISPs ‘running on hope,’ Xbox games coming to other consoles [Antenna]

In other news, Québecor's CEO warned Freedom's promotional pricing won't last forever.

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 23, 20241:53 PM EST 0 comments

This week, TekSavvy asked the CRTC to grant ISPs wholesale fibre access, Xbox revealed release dates for games coming to other platforms, and Intel is making custom chips for Microsoft.

 

In other news, Apple officially said not to use rice to dry out your wet iPhone. Read it all and more below, or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
Happy Friday! We've got another issue of Antenna for you after a blessedly short week. Here's what you need to know:

​🤞 - TekSavvy "running on hope" as it asks CRTC to grant wholesale fibre access.

🎮 - Xbox reveals release dates for four games coming to other consoles.

💰 - Québecor's CEO warned Freedom's promotional pricing won't last forever.

​💻 - Intel will make custom chips for Microsoft.
 
 
‘We’ve been running on hope for a very long time:’ TekSavvy asks CRTC to grant ISPs wholesale fibre access
TekSavvy, one of Canada’s largest ISPs, said its subscription base has declined by 100,000 subscribers since its peak amid an internet market that doesn’t favour wholesale providers.​

Read more
 
 
Xbox sets release dates for four games coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch
After a vague tease last week, Xbox has confirmed which four games are heading to rival consoles and when​. Read more
 
Apple officially says not to use rice to dry your wet iPhone
We'll never forget rice's valiant efforts to save our phones 🫡. Read more
 
 
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a childhood dream fulfilled
Prepare for another brilliant emotional rollercoaster.
 
 
 
Freedom Mobile’s promotional price strategy won’t last forever, CEO notes
The company is working on offering Canadians new services, including bundled home internet, Pierre Karl Péladeau said during a call discussing Québecor's Q4 results.
Intel will make custom chips for Microsoft in multi-billion dollar deal
Intel says the deal has a lifetime value of over $15 billion USD (about $20.26 billion CAD), and it will see Microsoft's custom chips use the company's 18A process.
Vidéotron rolls out international mobile plan with access in 24 countries
The plan comes with 25GB of mobile data and costs $70/month.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Google halts Gemini’s image generation after several historical errors
The AI tool generated racially diverse people when it was requested to create a group of Nazi-era German soldiers.
Read more
 
Apple claims the iPhone 15’s battery now offers double the lifespan
The EU strikes again.
Read more
 
 
I can’t stop using turrets to kill my friends in Helldivers 2
Arrowhead Game Studio’s third-person shooter is chaotic co-op brilliance.
 
 
 
