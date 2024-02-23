Cineplex Scene+ weekend promotion slashes prices for all movies and formats

Coinciding with the release of the new Demon Slayer to The Hashira Training movie and following the lukewarm Madame Web, Cineplex is offering a promotion for Scene+ members.

This weekend, between February 23rd to 26th, Scene+ members can get General Admission tickets that regularly cost $14.25 for $9.99.

The promotion is available for all formats, including 3D, IMAX, UltraAVX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and VIP. For example, a regular ticket that costs $14.25 will be available for $9.99 under the promotion; however, an UltraAVX ticket, which normally costs $19.25, will cost $14.99.

Similarly, VIP tickets that normally cost $24.75 per adult will cost $20.48, while IMAX tickets will cost $16.99, down from $21.25.

Scene+ members who want to take advantage of the offer will need to use their membership card when buying tickets. You can buy tickets in person at the theatre or online through the Cineplex website or app.

However, if you buy online, you will have to pay an extra $1.00 (Scene+ members pay $1 instead of the standard $1.50) online booking fee per ticket, unless you are also a CineClub member.

“This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion, coupon or discount, and is not valid on past purchases,” wrote Cineplex.

Source: Cineplex