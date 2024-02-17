Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Feb. 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

The Color Purple (2023)

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 16th, 2024

Genre: Musical, coming-of-age, period drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

After being torn apart from her sister and her children, Celie must deal with an abusive husband, leading her to turn to a singer and her stepdaughter for support.

Based on the musical and novel of the same name, The Color Purple was directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black is King) and features an ensemble cast that includes Fantasia Barrino (American Idol), Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid).

Stream The Color Purple here. It’s worth noting that Steven Spielberg’s 1985 The Color Purple film is also streaming on Crave (a $5.99/month Starz membership is required).

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Life & Beth (Season 2)

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 16th, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Beth tries to overcome past issues to forge a promising future.

Life & Beth was created by Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) and stars Schumer and Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Superbad).

Stream Life & Beth here.

Next Goal Wins

Original theatrical release date: November 17th, 2023

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 15th, 2024

Genre: Sports comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen attempts to lead the poorly-performing American Samoa national football team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Based on Mike Brett and Steve Jamison’s 2014 documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins was co-written and directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and stars Michael Fassbender (Jobs), Oscar Kightley (Sione’s Wedding), newcomer Kaimana, David Fane (Sione’s Wedding), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Toronto’s Will Arnett (Arrested Development).

Stream Next Goal Wins here.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Love is Blind (Season 6) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 14th, 2024 (first six episodes, new episodes the following Wednesdays)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

A new group of singles looks for love and engagement before actually meeting in person.

Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) and spouse Vanessa (NCIS: Hawaii) co-host the series.

Stream Love is Blind here.

Players [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 14th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

A New York sports writer’s hookup schemes lead her to fall for a correspondent named Nick.

Players was directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and stars Gian Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Damon Wayons, Jr. (Happy Endings).

Stream Players here.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 13th, 2024

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour, 6 minutes

Taylor Tomlinson riffs on dream jobs, finding the perfect partner and dealing with anxiety.

Stream Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 14th, 2024 (via BBC Earth)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth) and two of the UK’s biggest fossil hunters investigate the discovery of the skull of a giant sea monster.

Stream Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster on BBC Earth. The platform is available on cable and Prime Video via a $9.99/month add-on.

On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude

Smithsonian Channel Canada premiere date: February 18th, 2024 at 8pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 60 minutes each)

This documentary explores people all of the reasons why people love aviation, from fun and adventure to medical care, rescue and science.

Stream On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude on The Smithsonian Channel. The platform is available on cable and Prime Video via a Smithsonian Channel add-on, which costs $3.99/month. The Smithsonian Channel also has a nationwide free preview going on right now until March 31st.

Oppenheimer

Original theatrical release date: July 21st, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 13th, 2024

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 3 hours

The film explores the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s 2005 biography American Prometheus, Oppenheimer was written and directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight) and features an ensemble cast that includes Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada), Matt Damon (The Departed), Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down).

Stream Oppenheimer here. It’s worth noting that Oppenheimer’s “other half,” Barbie, is streaming on Crave.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 16th, 2024

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 5 minutes

To coincide with her new album of the same name, Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) stars in a highly stylized depiction of her publicly scrutinized love life.

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story was directed by frequent Lopez collaborator Dave Meyers (“I’m Real”) and co-stars Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck (Argo), Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie), Post Malone (“Sunflower”), Keke Palmer (Nope) and Sofia Vergara (Modern Family).

Stream This Is Me… Now: A Love Story here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Disclaimer: BBC Earth and the Smithsonian Channel are operated by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Universal