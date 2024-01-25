New on Crave: February 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in February.
Highlights for the month include Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premiere, Clone High Season 2, Tokyo Vice Season 2, Akilla’s Escape, and more.
February 1st
- Max’s Clone High, Episode 1-2 (Season 2 Premiere)
- This Life
- Those Left Behind
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Boyz N’ The Hood
February 2nd
- My Animal
- The Royal Hotel
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Groundhog Day
- Nurse Fighter Boy
- Jerry Maguire
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- Highway Thru Hell (Season 12)
- Battle Royale — Starz
- King Of Killers — Starz
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop — Starz
- Defending Your Life — Starz
- Boo! A Madea Halloween — Starz
February 3rd
- Pat The Dog (Season 1B)
February 4th
- HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Episode 1 *Final Season Premiere*
February 8th
- Max’s They Called Him Mostly Harmless
- Max’s Tokyo Vice Episode 1-2, *Season 2 Premiere*
- Warrior Strong
- An Optimist’s Guide To The Planet (Season 1, Episode 1)
February 9th
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- Akilla’s Escape
- Earth Mama
- Licorice Pizza
- The Departed
- The Notebook
- Poetic Justice
- John Q
- 50 First Dates
- Maid In Manhattan
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Ella And The Little Sorcerer
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs. The World (Season 2, Episode 1)
- Percy — Starz
- Edge Of The Knife — Starz
- Starship Troopers — Starz
- A Lobster Tale — Starz
- The Departed — Starz
February 14th
- The Nature Of Love
February 15th
- Max’s The Truth About Jim *Docuseries Premiere*
February 16th
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967) — Starz
- When Morning Comes
- Red Rooms
- Butterfly Tale
- Copshop
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Queen & Slim
- How She Move
- Swan Princess: The Secret Of The Castle
- Letters To Juliet — Starz
- Desperation Road — Starz
- Must Love Dogs — Starz
- The Smurfs — Starz
- The Smurfs 2 — Starz
February 17th
- Furiki Wheels (Season 1)
February 19th
- HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 11 premiere)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
February 23rd
- Thanksgiving
- Cobweb
- Knights Of The Zodiac
- Ali
- Tia And Piujuq
- One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk
- Last Of The Giants (Season 3)
- The Freak Brothers (Season 2B)
- Argo — Starz
- Dead Man’s Hand — Starz
- P.S. I Love You — Starz
February 24th
- Gus The Itsy Bitsy Knight (Season 1)
February 27th
- HBO’s God Save Texas (Episodes 1-3)
An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.
Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: HBO