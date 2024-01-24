New on Netflix Canada: February 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in February 2024.

Highlights for the month include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Code 8 Part II, Players, The Devil Wears Prada and more.

Coming Soon

Detective Frost (PL) — Netflix Series

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (ES) — Netflix Series

February 1st

The 5th Wave

Salves quien puedal (ES) — Netflix Series

The Big Sick

Boyz n the Hood

Eat Pray Love

Happy Feet

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8

In a World…

Little Women (1994)

Minions

Mr. Deeds

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

The Skeleton Twins

This Is Where I Leave You

Tusk

February 2nd

Let’s Talk About Chu (TW) — Netflix Series

Orion and the Dark — Netflix Family

Plus One

February 5th

Dee & Friends in Oz — Netflix Family

February 7th

The Devil Wears Prada

The Hating Game

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — Netflix Series

Lux: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — Netflix Family

Mr. D: Seasons 4-6

Raël: The Alien Prophet (Fr) — Netflix Documentary

February 8th

One Day (GB) — Netflix Series

February 9th

A Killer Paradox (KR) — Netflix Series

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series

Ashes (TR) — Netflix Film

Bhakshak (IN) — Netflix Film

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Loveer, Stalker, Killer (GB) — Netflix Documentary

February 1tth

Father Stu

February 13th

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — Netflix Film

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — Netflix Comedy

February 14th

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verōnica: Season 3 (BZ) — Netflix Series

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Players — Netflix Film

February 15th

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — Netflix Series

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) — Netflix Series

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Love, Simon

Ready, Set, Love (TH) — Netflix Series

The Vince Staples Show — Netflix Series

February 16th

The Abyss (SE) — Netflix Film

Comedy Chaos (ID) — Netflix Series

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

February 18th

Hereditary

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — Netflix Series

February 20th

22 Jump Street

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — Netflix Comedy

February 21st

Can I Tell You A Secret (GB) — Netflix Documentary

February 22nd

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Netflix Family

February 23rd

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Mea Culpa — Netflix Film

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — Netflix Film

February 24th

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — Netflix Live Event

February 26th

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) –Netflix Series

February 28th

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — Netflix Documentary

The Mire Millennium (PL) — Netflix Series

Code 8 Part II — Netflix Film

February 29th

A Round of Applause (TR) — Netflix Series

Morbius

