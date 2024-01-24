fbpx
New on Netflix Canada: February 2024

Highlights include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Code 8 Part II, Players, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Dean Daley
Jan 24, 202411:03 AM EST 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in February 2024.

Coming Soon

  • Detective Frost (PL) — Netflix Series
  • The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (ES) — Netflix Series

February 1st

  • The 5th Wave
  • Salves quien puedal (ES) — Netflix Series 
  • The Big Sick
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Happy Feet
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8
  • In a World…
  • Little Women (1994)
  • Minions
  • Mr. Deeds
  • Seven
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Skeleton Twins
  • This Is Where I Leave You
  • Tusk

February 2nd

  • Let’s Talk About Chu (TW) — Netflix Series
  • Orion and the Dark — Netflix Family 
  • Plus One

February 5th

  • Dee & Friends in Oz — Netflix Family 

February 7th

  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • The Hating Game
  • Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Lux: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — Netflix Family 
  • Mr. D: Seasons 4-6
  • Raël: The Alien Prophet (Fr) — Netflix Documentary

February 8th

  • One Day (GB) — Netflix Series

February 9th

  • A Killer Paradox (KR) — Netflix Series 
  • Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Ashes (TR) — Netflix Film 
  • Bhakshak (IN) — Netflix Film 
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me 3
  • Loveer, Stalker, Killer (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

February 1tth

  • Father Stu

February 13th

  • Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — Netflix Film 
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — Netflix Comedy 

February 14th

  • A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — Netflix Film 
  • Good Morning, Verōnica: Season 3 (BZ) — Netflix Series
  • The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — Netflix Film 
  • Love Is Blind: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Players — Netflix Film 

February 15th

  • AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — Netflix Series
  • Crossroads
  • House of Ninjas (JP) — Netflix Series
  • Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Love, Simon
  • Ready, Set, Love (TH) — Netflix Series
  • The Vince Staples Show — Netflix Series

February 16th

  • The Abyss (SE) — Netflix Film 
  • Comedy Chaos (ID) — Netflix Series
  • Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park

February 18th

  • Hereditary
  • Little Angel: Volume 4
  • Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — Netflix Series

February 20th

  • 22 Jump Street
  • Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — Netflix Comedy 

February 21st

  • Can I Tell You A Secret (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

February 22nd

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender — Netflix Family 

February 23rd

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Mea Culpa — Netflix Film 
  • Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — Netflix Film 

February 24th

  • The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — Netflix Live Event 

February 26th

  • Blippi Wonders: Season 3
  • Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) –Netflix Series

February 28th

  • American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — Netflix Documentary
  • The Mire Millennium (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Code 8 Part II — Netflix Film

February 29th

  • A Round of Applause (TR) — Netflix Series
  • Morbius

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February

  • The Big Short (February 22nd)
  • Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (February 26th)
  • Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (February 28th)
  • Men in Black (February 29th)
  • Men in Black II (February 29th)
  • Pitch Perfect (February 29th)
  • Pitch Perfect 2 (February 29th)
  • Pitch Perfect 3 (February 29th)
  • Promising Young Woman (February 29th)

