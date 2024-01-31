New on Prime Video Canada: February 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in February. Highlights include Mr. and Mrs Smith, Upgraded, The Holdovers and more.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Read on for the full list:

February 1st

Madagascar

The Mighty Quinn

Peter Pan

Superstore: Seasons 1-6

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Hulk

Destroyer

Ted

Turbo

Home

Haken No Hinkaku

The Jackal

Take No Hana

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Johnny English Reborn

Straight Outta Compton

Walking Tall

The Board — Exclusive Content

Midnight Cowboy

The Big Country

This Is 40

Snow White and the Huntsman

Son of the Pink Panther

Robin Hood

Newsradio: Seasons 1-5

Mermaids

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Vera Cruz

Leaving Las Vegas

Public Enemy

Foxy Brown

Coffy

R.I.P.D

American Pie

Duel At Diablo

Lucy

Raging Bull

Hercules

Fled

47 Ronin

Rollerball

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Safe House

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

The Breakfast Club

Hoshino Kinka 2: Season 1

February 2nd

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Original)

Past Lives

Orisa

The Exorcist: Believer

February 7th

Warg Masmoum

Umm El Darahem

Henema Taazefu Al Reeh

February 8th

Sleep Call

5 Mohl Ei Din Abu El Ezz

Captain Miller

February 9th

Upgraded — Amazon Original

Wolf Like Me: Season 2 — Exclusive Content

Saindhav

Small Talk

February 10th

The Last Voyage of December

February 12th

Five Blind Dates — Amazon Original

Pensati Sexy — Amazon Original

February 15th

Love By Chance

Love At First Glance

Just My Type

Love on The Menu

True Love Blooms

Hotel Labamba

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

Truly, Madly, Sweetie

The Bloom Boys

Belmondo

L.I.F.E

Love Struck Café

On the Edge

February 16th

Oppenheimer

This Is Me… Now — Amazon Original

Japa

Ford vs Holden

Shouijiki Fudousan: Season 2

Fummlayo

The Two Aishas

February 17th

One Fight Night 19

Blue Checks at City Reapers

February 19th

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey — Amazon Original

February 21st

The Lote Tree

February 22nd

Luce

Missing Link

Melodate (Exclusive Content)

Poacher: Season 1

Saapla

February 23rd

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy — Amazon Original

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional — Amazon Original

Apartment 404

It Blooms in June

Maria Pombo: Season 2

Green Fever

February 24th

The Holdovers

February 26th

Shirley

Amazing Grace

February 27th

Totally Under Control

She Dies Tomorrow

The Painter and The Thief

February 28th

Dead in the Water

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special

O Pai O 2

Test Series

February 29th

The Tourist: Season 2

Reina Roja — Amazon Original

Friends in Low Places — Amazon Original

Self Modulation

At Eternity’s Gate

Prime Video Channels

Halo S2 on Paramount+ – 2/8

FBI S6 on STACKTV – 2/13

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent S1 on Citytv+ – 2/22

The Walking Dead: the Ones who Live S1 on AMC+ – 2/25

Vera S13 on Britbox – 2/27

Survivor S46 on STACKTV – 2/28

