So many RPGs are coming out soon — which are you most excited for?

I’ve been playing video games for a very long time. Some of my first-ever games were Sonic on the Sega Genesis and arcade games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons. Five-year-old Dean loved playing Super Smash Bros. until 3am with his cousins. But when I turned six, my parents bought me a Game Boy Color and Pokémon Silver. Pokémon was my first role-playing game experience, and I was obsessed.

Since then, I’ve played every single iteration of Pokémon (except Red and Blue — I know, I’m just not that old), and my love for RPGs evolved when I turned 15 and tried playing Oblivion. It was fun, but it wasn’t my absolute favourite; however, it led me to try out other games like Dragon Age, Fable and eventually Skyrim. After Skyrim, I realized that RPG is my favourite gaming genre. Since then, I’ve played various RPGs, such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Witcher 3, and last year’s game of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Because of my love of role-playing games, I’m especially excited for some of the titles coming out later this year. In the next bit, games like Dragon’s Dogma 2, Black Myth Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, No Rest of the Wicked, Avowed, Rise of the Ronin, and many more will be released. I want to know which role-playing titles you are excited about, so let us know in the comments and the poll below.