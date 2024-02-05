February 2024 security update now rolling out to Pixel phones

The February 2024 update is starting to roll out to eligible Pixel devices now, as announced by Google.

Eligible devices include Pixels include the Pixel 5a 5G and newer. The update is a pretty basic one with a handful of bug fixes — hardly a surprise after a big January 2024 update with several new features. Here’s what’s new in the February update:

Camera: general improvements for system stability and performance in some conditions (Pixel 8 and 8 Pro)

Display and graphics Fix for an issue causing display corruption in certain conditions (Pixel 8 and 8 Pro) Fix for an issue with the outer display (Pixel Fold)

Framework: Fix for stability or performance with certain third-party apps (Pixel 5a 5G+)

Wi-Fi: General improvements for stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 8 and 8 Pro)

Additionally, Android Police highlighted that the update includes two security patch levels, one for February 1st and one for February 5th. The first level covers 15 security flaws related to Android, with the worst being a critical bug in the Android System that “could lead to remote code execution.” The second level includes fixes for 31 vendor-specific issues in components from Qualcomm, Arm, MediaTek and Unisoc. However, some of those fixes might not appear in the Pixel update if they’re not applicable.

While it’s not entirely clear, Android Police suggests that the above framework fix might be related to the recent Pixel storage issue caused by the January 2024 Play System update. Google previously detailed a temporary fix for the problem, which you can read about here.

Source: Google Via: Android Police