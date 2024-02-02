fbpx
News

There’s a fix for Pixel phones affected by January update bug

You'll need to use ADB and run some commands to fix the problem

Dean Daley
Feb 2, 20241:20 PM EST 0 comments
Pixel 8 Pro

Unfortunately, Google’s first security patch of the year had a bug that caused app crashes, storage issues, and more.

Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue in its support forums and has a temporary fix that enables users to get proper function of their device for a temporary amount of time. Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared the details about the fix.

You’ll need to enable developer settings by heading to ‘About phone’ and then tapping on the build number until you get a pop-up that reads, “You are now a developer.” Within the Developer options, you’ll be able to enable USB debugging and plug your Pixel handset into your computer. Next, you’ll see a popup that reads ‘charged via USB.’ You’ll be able to tap that to enable ‘File transfer.’

Following that, you can download the Android Debug Bridge app from the Android developer page. You’ll be able to fix it after following the ADB commands in Rahman’s tweet. You can also find more detailed steps on Google’s support forum.

Source: Mishaal Rahman 

Related Articles

Deals

Vidéotron adds 5GB of extra data to some of its all-inclusive plans

News

This week’s top tech news: S24 Ultra review and carrier prices hikes [Antenna]

News

Google is doing away with cache links in search results

Deals

Koodo offering $5/month bill credit, free Amazon Prime, on separate plans

Comments