Google stops January Play System Update after reports of storage bug

Android smartphone owners and, particularly, Pixel users are dealing with a bug in the January 2024 Google Play System Update (GPSU) that prevents access to a phone’s storage. The issue is causing a variety of problems, such as the internal storage not getting mounted, camera crashes, the Files app not showing any files, screenshots not being saved, and more.

Google reportedly stopped the rollout of the GPSU and is looking into the issue. Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared in a detailed post on X/Twitter that the issue relates to the Dynamic Common Library Apex (DCLA) and the company has disabled the functionality while it investigates the root cause of the bug. Those interested can find a more detailed, technical explanation here.

Google has halted the rollout of the January 2024 GPSU following reports of devices having file access issues. Over the past few days, several users on Reddit, particularly those with Pixel phones, have faced issues with file access. The internal storage isn't being mounted,… pic.twitter.com/XiqUhkZBWD — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 23, 2024

Halting the update is a good move, but unfortunately, it doesn’t do much to help those already impacted by the bug. If you’re among that group and you can’t wait for Google to push a fix to your device, you can try resetting your phone. Some people have had luck doing this, but it’s worth noting that you’ll lose any data that hasn’t been backed up.

This also isn’t the first time a software update caused storage issues for Pixel users. Back in October, the Android 14 update caused problems for people with multiple profiles on their devices. It’s not clear if profiles are involved this time around, however.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter) Via: Android Police