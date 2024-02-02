This week’s top tech news: S24 Ultra review and carrier prices hikes [Antenna]

It was a wild week in tech to close out January. Galaxy S24 Ultra reviews emerged, the U.S. finally got the Apple Vision Pro, and Canadian carriers increased the cost of their mobile plans. Meanwhile, HMV and the McRib made a comeback, making us wonder if we’re back in 2014.

Oh, and in case you missed it, PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play showed off a ton of exciting new games coming this year and next. Check it out below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*