This week’s top tech news: S24 Ultra review and carrier prices hikes [Antenna]

It was a wild week in tech to close out January. Galaxy S24 Ultra reviews emerged, the U.S. finally got the Apple Vision Pro, and Canadian carriers increased the cost of their mobile plans. Meanwhile, HMV and the McRib made a comeback, making us wonder if we’re back in 2014.
Oh, and in case you missed it, PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play showed off a ton of exciting new games coming this year and next. Check it out below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.
|Happy Friday and welcome back to another edition of Antenna! We capped off January with a bang -- big smartphone reviews, plenty of carrier news and more. Apple Vision Pro headset reviews dropped this week too, but the headset isn't available in Canada yet (we do have another headset review for you, though).
Here's what you need to know from this week:
📈 - Rogers, Bell and Telus also rolled out new plans with slightly higher prices. Moreover, Rogers' CEO said on the company's Q4 2023 earnings call that he's "not concerned" by wireless customer turnover.
💿 + 🥪 - Is it 2014? HMV and the McRib are back, baby!
🎮 - PlayStation's January 2024 State of Play showed off a ton of games. Check out all the reveals here.
🍿 - Looking for something to watch? Check out everything coming to streaming platforms this month.
|The Galaxy S24 Ultra's hardware and AI capabilities impress, but the phone has some weird camera performance issues that drag it down. The S24 Ultra is one of the best smartphones on the market despite the issues.
Read more
