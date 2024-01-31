Bell’s mobile plans are $5-$15 more expensive now

Bell is the last of the Big Three to roll out plan updates.

Unlike Rogers and Telus, Bell hadn’t listed an end date on its plans, but now the carrier has adjusted prices and data buckets to match offers from Rogers and Telus. That means you’ll be looking at higher monthly prices, though in some cases, you’ll get more data, too.

Since we last covered Bell’s plans on January 9th, the carrier has increased prices by $5-$15 per month and bumped up data buckets on some plans while others lost data or remained the same.

Here’s what’s new:

Promo 75 — $65/mo 75GB 5G (speeds capped at 250Mbps) with unlimited use beyond the cap at speeds of up to 256Kbps (BYOP only) | Previously $50/mo 70GB.

Promo 75 — $70/mo 65GB 5G (speeds capped at 250Mbps) with unlimited use at speeds of up to 256Kbps | Previously $55/mo 70GB.

Essential 100 — $90/mo 100GB 5G+ (no speed cap) with unlimited use at speeds of up to 512Kbps | Previously $75/mo ($85 before credit) with 120GB 5G+.

Ultimate 150 — $105/mo 150GB 5G+ (no speed cap) with unlimited use at speeds of up to 512Kbps | Previously $90/mo ($100/mo before credit) with 150GB 5G+. This plan also includes Canada/U.S./Mexico usage.

One thing to note is that Bell limits the quality of video streamed on its network. Every plan save for the ‘Ultimate 150’ limits video quality to 480p, while the Ultimate plan limits it to 1080p. You can purchase a $5/mo add-on for the other plans to boost quality to 1080p.

Bell’s new plans pretty closely match recent new plans from Rogers and Telus, though notably, Bell’s 150GB plan is $5/mo cheaper than equivalent plans from Rogers and Telus. We’ll see how long that lasts.

You can check out Bell’s plans here.