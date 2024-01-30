fbpx
Telus’ website shows previously marked ‘sale’ plans didn’t offer much savings

Customers can access the same plans at this time. The only difference is they aren't labelled as an "offer"

Nida Zafar
Jan 30, 202412:00 PM EST 1 comment
Telus

Telus has ended its post-Boxing Week sale with… the same plan options.

All that seems to have changed is a banner advertising an end date of January 29th has been removed.

It seems Telus’ “offers” weren’t really that, as Canadians can still access the exact same plans as before.

As a reminder, here’s what those options are:

  • $90/month 75GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with unlimited talk and international text.
  • $100/month 100GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with use in Canada and the U.S.
  • $105/month 100GB 5G+. Speeds up to 2Gbps with use in Canada, U.S., and Mexico.
  • $80/month 50GB 5G. Speeds up to 250Mbps with unlimited Canada-wide talk and text (BYOP only).

Customers can also access a $65/month 25GB 5G plan. This option was available with the others but didn’t have a banner labelling it as an offer.  The plan comes with speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. Customers are required to bring their own phone.

Rogers also advertised a January 29th end date on its plans and, unlike Telus, has replaced the sale options with new ones.

More information on Telus’ plans is available on the provider’s website.

