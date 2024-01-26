Rogers and Telus extend post-Boxing Week plan options to January 29th

Rogers and Telus have added extended end dates to plans they introduced post-Boxing Week.

Rogers previously had a January 22nd end date for these options. That has been extended to January 29th. It’s unclear what changes Rogers will introduce.

Mobile-only customers can access:

$50/60GB 5G/5G+ plan with non-shareable data at speeds up to 250Mbps. Data at reduced speeds of up to 256kbps is available afterwards.

$55/70GB 5G/5G+ plan with the same data requirements as the 60GB option.

$75/120GB ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan with speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps afterwards

$95/150GB ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan with the same data restrictions as the essential plan. Offers use in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

On the bundled side, the ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan includes 120GB of data for $55/month. The ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan is $70/month for 150GB of data.

Telus has also extended the end date for its current plans to January 29th after previously stating a January 22nd end date.

The following plans have a January 29th end date:

$90/75GB 5G+ plan with speeds up to 2Gbps. Unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps is available afterwards.

$100/100GB 5G+ Canada/U.S. plan. Offers the same speed restrictions as the first plan.

$105/100GB 5G+ Canada/U.S./Mexico plan. Offers the same speed restrictions as the first plan.

$80/50GB 5G plan with speeds up to 250Mbps. Unlimited data is not included.

One thing Telus has changed from earlier this month is to offer a $15/month bill credit for two years to customers who bring a device or shop for a phone under the listed 5G+ options. This bill credit was previously listed at $5/month.

Bell has not added an end date to its plans.