Rogers and Telus extend post-Boxing Week plan options to January 29th

Rogers and Telus have added extended end dates to plans they introduced post-Boxing Week.
Rogers previously had a January 22nd end date for these options. That has been extended to January 29th. It’s unclear what changes Rogers will introduce.
Mobile-only customers can access:
- $50/60GB 5G/5G+ plan with non-shareable data at speeds up to 250Mbps. Data at reduced speeds of up to 256kbps is available afterwards.
- $55/70GB 5G/5G+ plan with the same data requirements as the 60GB option.
- $75/120GB ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan with speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps afterwards
- $95/150GB ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan with the same data restrictions as the essential plan. Offers use in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
- On the bundled side, the ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan includes 120GB of data for $55/month. The ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan is $70/month for 150GB of data.
Telus has also extended the end date for its current plans to January 29th after previously stating a January 22nd end date.
The following plans have a January 29th end date:
- $90/75GB 5G+ plan with speeds up to 2Gbps. Unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps is available afterwards.
- $100/100GB 5G+ Canada/U.S. plan. Offers the same speed restrictions as the first plan.
- $105/100GB 5G+ Canada/U.S./Mexico plan. Offers the same speed restrictions as the first plan.
- $80/50GB 5G plan with speeds up to 250Mbps. Unlimited data is not included.
One thing Telus has changed from earlier this month is to offer a $15/month bill credit for two years to customers who bring a device or shop for a phone under the listed 5G+ options. This bill credit was previously listed at $5/month.
Bell has not added an end date to its plans.