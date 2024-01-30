Cineplex to open new Playdium location at Toronto’s Fairview Mall

Cineplex has announced plans to open a new Playdium location at the CF Fairview Mall in Toronto. Construction on the entertainment complex will begin next month ahead of a targeted late 2024 opening. The 20,000-square-foot venue will be located beside the entrance to the mall’s existing Cineplex theatre.

The company says the new “tech-infused” Playdium will offer “classic and state-of-art games” and experiences like “high-tech” mini golf and bowling. Additionally, Cineplex says the complex will have a variety of food and beverage options, including burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, tacos, nachos and sweet treats.

Canada’s first Playdium opened in Mississauga in 1996 across from Square One Shopping Centre, although it closed in 2020. Currently, Cineplex has Playdium locations in Whitby and Brampton, Ontario, and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Image credit: Cineplex

Source: Cineplex