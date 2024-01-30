fbpx
Win a ‘Mint’ Google Pixel 8 with MobileSyrup

Enter for you chance to win the Pixel 8's new colour

Dean Daley
Jan 30, 20245:57 PM EST 0 comments

We’re offering  Google’s Pixel 8 in the smartphone’s new ‘Mint’ colour variant for a new giveaway in partnership with Google.
This giveaway includes the 128GB Pixel 8 ‘Mint.’ The Pixel 8 features 8GB of RAM, a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 4,575mAh battery and more.

This contest ends on January 30th, with the winner selected on February 28th.

In our review of the Pixel 8, Jon Lamont said: “The Pixel 8 is a great upgrade option for people who like small Google flagships.”

