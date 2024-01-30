Yelp introduces AI summaries and other new features to enhance user experience

Amazon introduced AI-generated review summaries back in August. Now, the crowd-sourced review website Yelp is doing the same.

As revealed in a press release on January 30th, the company is rolling out a feature for iOS that automatically generates a short summary of user reviews for each business listing.

The summary will appear near the top of the Yelp business page. It will describe what the business is best known for based on first-hand feedback from customers. For example, a summary of a restaurant might mention its ambiance, signature dishes, prices and other relevant details.

Yelp says these summaries will help users quickly find a business that fits their needs without having to spend too much time on the platform. The feature will be rolled out to Android and desktop later this year.

Other than the AI-enabled review summary feature, the platform is also rolling out ‘Recognition’ badges that will be awarded to reviewers who are passionate about a specific food, cuisine or a specific category. For example, a user who writes a lot of reviews about pizza places might earn a Pizza Lover badge, which will appear on their profile and reviews.

Read about the new features here. The platform also rolled out a new tool to track fake reviews last year.

Source: Yelp