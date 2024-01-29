Shazam can now identify music in other apps while using headphones

Have you ever tried to find a song from another app using Shazam but had your headphones connected and couldn’t? Well, Apple-owned Shazam has fixed this limitation.

In the latest update to the Shazam app, v17.3, users can now identify music from around them or in other apps like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, while their headphones are connected. Both wired and wireless headphones work with the update, and they don’t have to be Apple-made, either.

Just open the Shazam app, ensure the headphone icon is there to confirm your headphones are connected, and then you can use the app as you normally would but with the added benefit of this new feature.

So if you were watching a video on YouTube with your headphones on and heard a song you might like, Shazam can now identify it. Before the update, you would’ve had to disconnect your headphones and then try to identify it.

In 2017, it was announced that Apple had acquired Shazam, with the deal closing in 2018. Apple has been working on aligning Shazam with Apple Music. Music identified using the Shazam app can be played through Apple Music. The Shazam app has also offered free trials to Apple Music for users. I got a three-month trial of Apple Music through the Shazam app recently.

Image credit: Shazam

Source: MacRumors