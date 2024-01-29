Apple finally resumes filming Severance Season 2 after strike delay

Apple has resumed filming the second season of Severance following months of delays.

On X (formerly Twitter), the official Apple TV account shared a black-and-white photo of cameras capturing Mark S. (Adam Scott) running down a hallway. While there wasn’t any caption, the photo’s alt text confirmed that Season 2 is back in production.

Quoting Apple’s post, Ben Stiller, a director and executive producer on the series, said “back to work” with the hashtag #Severance.

Production on Severance‘s second season was halted last May amid the writer’s strike, which was then followed by the actor’s strike. At the time, the series had been filming in New York and various parts of Newfoundland. It’s unclear how much progress has already been made on Season 2, especially considering a report last year that a “toxic” production led to script issues and ballooning budgets.

In any event, Apple no doubt has high hopes for the future of the series. The first season, which premiered in early 2022, garnered significant critical acclaim for its writing, performances, direction, set design and mystery-thriller tone. The series follows a group of employees who undergo a procedure at a shady biotech company to separate the memories of their work and personal lives.

Severance was created by Dan Erickson and stars Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

A premiere window for Severance Season 2 has not yet been revealed.

Image credit: Apple