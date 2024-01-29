Koodo matches Public Mobile and Virgin Plus with $50/60GB plan

Koodo is now offering a $50/month 60GB plan option on its 5G network.

The plan matches offerings from Virgin Plus and Public Mobile, which was the first to offer the option.

But unlike the offerings from its competitors, Koodo’s plan doesn’t automatically include unlimited data. Customers can add this under the provider’s Pick Your Perk option, which allows users to select a free feature. The list includes premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS from Canada, and, as mentioned, unlimited data.

Koodo’s 5G network offers speeds up to 250Mbps. The unlimited data feature will give customers data speeds up to 512Kbps after they use their high-speed data bucket. Customers who don’t pick the unlimited data feature will pay $13 for every 100MB of data overages.

The plan also comes with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and text and picture messaging.

Rogers-owned Fido has also introduced a new plan to its website that bears similarities to the $50/60GB options.

Fido is offering 50GB of 4G LTE data for $49/month. This price includes a $5/month discount that comes from automatic payments. Fido’s 4G LTE network offers speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also doesn’t come with unlimited data but does offer overage protection. The feature pauses a customer’s use of data if they use the allotted amount before the end of the current billing cycle.

These plans are in addition to a matching $39/30GB plan from several carriers.