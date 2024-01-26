This week’s top tech news: The Source ➡️ Best Buy Express and minty fresh Pixels [Antenna]

TGIF y’all! We’re capping off this week with another edition of Antenna, chock full of the news you need to know. This week, we learned that The Source would rebrand over half its locations as Best Buy Express and close the rest. Meanwhile, Google dropped some minty fresh new Pixel features and colours.

Check out the top tech news below, or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*