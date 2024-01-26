fbpx
News

This week’s top tech news: The Source ➡️ Best Buy Express and minty fresh Pixels [Antenna]

Cineplex also got hit with two class-action lawsuits over online booking fees

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 26, 20242:39 PM EST 0 comments

TGIF y’all! We’re capping off this week with another edition of Antenna, chock full of the news you need to know. This week, we learned that The Source would rebrand over half its locations as Best Buy Express and close the rest. Meanwhile, Google dropped some minty fresh new Pixel features and colours.

 

Check out the top tech news below, or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
January 26, 2023 View online
 
 
 
 
 
MobileSyrup ANTENNA - Get the Signal
 
 
 
This week was a little more laid back after a hectic start to the year, but there was still plenty of big news. Here's what you need to know this week:

🛍️ - Over half of The Source shops will rebrand as 'Best Buy Express' and the rest will close.

📶 - TekSavvy calls for structural separation of Canada's top telecom companies.

📱 - Google launched a fresh new Pixel colour and new AI features.

🎟️ - Cineplex was hit with two class-action lawsuits over online booking fees.
 
 
OnePlus 12 Review: One more time
The OnePlus 12 is an amazing smartphone. The camera takes great images, the battery is long-lasting, and the materials are top-notch, but it’s the same old story with OnePlus: the software is struggling.

Read more
 
 
The Source stores across Canada to rebrand as ‘Best Buy Express’
More than half of The Source locations will be changed, while the remaining stores will be closed. Read more
 
‘Break them up’ — TekSavvy calls for the structural separation of leading telecom companies
Breaking telecom companies up will separate their retail business from their network business. Read more
 
 
Pixel 8 gets new ‘Mint’ colourway in Canada, but not the Pixel 8 Pro
Alongside the new colour, Google detailed several new features coming to the Pixel line. These include Photomoji, Magic Compose and, later this month, Circle to Search.
 
 
 
Microsoft lays off 1,900 Xbox and Activision Blizzard employees
The layoffs come after Microsoft closed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October.
Samsung’s Galaxy AI won’t be available on S22 series and older
This is disappointing news for Galaxy S22 owners, especially since the Galaxy S23 FE shares the same chipset and will get Galaxy AI.
Cineplex hit with two class-action lawsuits over online booking fees
The company was also sued by Canada's Competition Bureau last year over the "misleading" charges.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Telus revamps Stream+ bundle with Disney+, Amazon Prime
The bundle now has two price tiers, a cheaper one with ad-supported streaming and a 'premium' bundle.
Read more
 
Toronto man tracked stolen SUV across the world with AirTags, hasn’t gotten it back yet
The vehicle was tracked some 11,000km away from Toronto.
Read more
 
 
 
Insta   Twitter   Facebook   YouTube
 
 
Please add info@mobilesyrup to your address book to ensure our emails reach your inbox. If you received this email from a friend and would like to subscribe to our email list, click here.

If you’d like to stop getting emails, you can unsubscribe | Read our privacy policy ©2023 Mobile Syrup.
99 Atlantic Avenue, 4th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3J8. All rights reserved

View this email in your browser
 
MobileSyrup
 
 

Related Articles

News

Episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 to be helmed by Loki and Succession directors

Gaming

Xbox will soon let you use mobile touch controls for remote play

Deals

Public Mobile is now offering 50GB of 5G data on its $45/month plan

Deals

Lucky Mobile rolls out a $40/38GB 4G offer

Comments