Samsung’s Galaxy AI won’t be available on S22 series and older

The star of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series was Galaxy AI, though those features will make their way to older Samsung phones. However, we now know that only a small handful of older Samsung phones will get Galaxy AI, with the S22 series being left out.

Galaxy AI includes features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, Generative Edit, and more. Samsung previously confirmed that “many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 will also be supported on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within 1H 2024,”

However, as confirmed by TechRadar, the 2022-released S22 series won’t receive Galaxy AI. Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, told the publication:

“We want to ensure that, over time, our AI experiences can be supported by performance, which leads to CPU and GPU capability,” Chomet continued. “So for now, we are learning; we are going step-by-step. We know that Galaxy AI works well on the Galaxy S24 series and we know it will work well on [the Galaxy S23 series]. But we don’t know what the intensity of AI usage will be for the average customer, and [how] intensity will impact on-device resources and cloud resources.”

This is disappointing news for Galaxy S22 owners, especially since the device shares the same chipset as the Galaxy S23 FE, which will get Galaxy AI features.

Phones older than the S22 series will not get the features either, although they will be eligible to upgrade to the One UI 6.1 update, which will likely bring Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9.

Also worth noting is that Galaxy AI won’t be free to use forever. Samsung has stated that it will start charging users for the advanced features by the end of 2025. You can read more about it below:

Source: TechRadar