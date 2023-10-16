Netflix is now testing cloud gaming on TVs, PCs and Macs in the U.S.

Back in August, streaming giant Netflix announced that it was running a beta test that would allow users from Canada and the U.K. to play Netflix games on TVs, PCs and Macs.

The streaming service is now rolling out the same cloud gaming feature for users in the United States.

According to Netflix, the new beta test will allow a select number of Netflix users to play games on select TVs. Selected PC and Mac users will be able to play Netflix games through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

Similar to the initial Canadian test, U.S. users would only be able to access two games: Oxenfree, a supernatural adventure game from Netflix-owned Night School Games, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a casual arcade game.

To play on a TV, users would be able to use their mobile phone as a controller, while PC and Mac games would be able to use a keyboard and mouse.

According to the streamer, “Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.”

Learn more about the beta test here.