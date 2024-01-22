Staples Wireless is offering more data on 4G plans from Virgin Plus than provider

Canadians in the market for a Virgin Plus plan should head to Staples instead of a Virgin retail store.

Staples Wireless is offering 4G deals that are better than what’s available on Virgin’s website. Customers can either get a $34/30GB or $39/50GB plan. Both plans require customers to bring their own devices.

According to Virgin’s website, their $34 4G plan includes unlimited calling and texting but no data. Customers will have to pay $20/month for 1GB to pay-per-use. The $39 4G plan comes with 10GB of data, making the options at Staples way better.

Plus, new activations at Staples get a $50 gift card for the store.

No other provider appears to exactly match either plan at this time. Fido is offering a $39/30GB 4G plan. Freedom Mobile is offering a $34/50GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan.

MobileSyrup has been told the plans at Staples Wireless are available to all customers, regardless of their previous provider. However, this may differ between locations.

Last year, Staples signed on to sell Bell’s services, including mobile, internet, TV, and home phone, exclusively. Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile are also included.