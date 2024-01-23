OSOM revamps Privacy Cable, adds new USB Type-A version

OSOM, the smartphone company born from the ashes of Essential, is back with an updated version of its ‘Privacy Cable’ alongside a new USB Type-A version.

If you’re not familiar, OSOM’s Privacy Cable aims to improve people’s privacy by adding a physical switch to disable a cable’s ability to transfer data between devices. The idea is that if you need to plug in your smartphone to charge it somewhere potentially sketchy, like a public charging station or into a car (did you know cars were harvesting your data?), you can flip the switch on the cable to prevent data transfer while still charging your device.

OSOM says it updated the Privacy Cable lineup based on user feedback, making two major changes. First, OSOM ditched the LED indicator light on the cable because people found it confusing to tell at a glance whether the cable allowed data transfer. The refreshed design now relies on the physical switch to communicate that information.

The other main change is the addition of a USB-C to A cable (previously, OSOM only offered a USB-C to C cable). The company says the USB Type-A cable “has the same durability and quality you expect from a premium OSOM product, with a tough braided nylon sleeve and strong anodized aluminum end caps designed to withstand the rigors of travel and daily life.”

OSOM says both new cables are now available on Amazon, though I was only able to find the new Type-A variant on Amazon Canada. You can find it here.

Learn more about the Privacy Cable here.

