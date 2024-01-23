Alleged Pixel 9 Pro design leaks with flat display and frame

We are several months away from the release of a new Pixel flagship, but that hasn’t stopped the leak wizard Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, from showing 5K renders of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro.

So #FutureSquad… Just like every year for almost a decade, I'm bringing you once again the very first and very early look at #Google's next Flagship!😏 This is the #Pixel9Pro (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)! On behalf of @mysmartprice https://t.co/EHRFwPMpTk pic.twitter.com/0nNBLvdJ9c — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 23, 2024

While you should take this leak with a grain of salt, OnLeaks is usually on the mark or, at least, pretty close.

According to the leak, the Pixel 9 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch flat display, a bit smaller and flatter than its predecessor. Further, the handset will sport a centred punch-hole cutout to house the selfie shooter and offer thin bezels on all four sides.

Further, you can expect a flat frame with the power button and volume rocker on the right side, leaving the left side clean. The flat frame gives it a look that is similar to the iPhone 15 or S24. The bottom will sport the USB-C port, speaker grill and SIM card tray.

The handset will reportedly measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm (12mm with the camera bump). Additionally, there is a slightly refreshed camera bar. The leak suggests that the handset will sport a periscope telephoto alongside its ultra-wide angle and primary shooter, but it also indicates that Google may add a variable aperture, though that seems unlikely.

We’re more than half a year away from the release of the Pixel 9 series, so expect many more leaks from now until then.

Source: MySmartPrice, @OnLeaks