Netflix leads Oscars with 18 nominations, Apple with 13

Netflix has secured 18 Academy Award nominations this year, the most of any studio.

The streamer was bolstered by Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s romantic drama based on the lives of American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. The film netted seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper) and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan).

Notably, fellow streamer Apple TV+ came in second place (tied with Searchlight and Universal) with 13 nominations. The company’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest film from legendary director Martin Scorsese, netted 10 nods, including those for Best Picture, Best Directing (Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone) and Best Original Score (late Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson).

It should be noted that some sites are operating under different math. For example, Variety is counting single-studio nominations, which is why it pegs Netflix as number one. However, if you factor in companies that own multiple studios, like The Hollywood Reporter, then it works out a bit differently. For example, several of Disney’s many divisions, including Searchlight, Pixar and National Geographic, all netted nominations.

Either way, it’s a strong showing for both Netflix and Apple. It’s worth noting that the former has never taken home the coveted Best Picture prize, but the latter did for 2021’s CODA.

That said, all eyes are on Universal’s Oppenheimer, which led with 13 nominations and is the favourite to win Best Picture. The Christopher Nolan biographical drama about the creator of the atomic bomb has been cleaning up at other awards shows, including The Golden Globes.

It’s worth noting that in addition to Robbie Robertson, other Canadian nominees include London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling (Best Supporting Actor for Barbie), Korean-Canadian Celine Song (Best Picture and Original Screenplay, Past Lives) and To Kill a Tiger from Toronto’s Nisha Pahuja (Best Documentary).

The 2024 Oscars will be held on March 10th at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Image credit: Netflix