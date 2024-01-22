Fido offering 30GB of data on its $39 plan

Fido is offering 20GB of bonus data each month on its $39/10GB plan.

This brings the total allotment of data to 30GB of 4G data.

Customers are required to bring their own devices. The plan includes a $5/month discount for automatic payments.

This isn’t a plan that other national competitors are matching at this time. Virgin Plus is offering a $39/10GB plan, and Koodo is offering a $40/10GB option. These plans came after each respective provider killed their Boxing Week offers.

Fido’s offer pails in comparison to Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan, which was also a Boxing Week offer.

More information is available on Fido’s website.