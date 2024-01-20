UFC 297 is happening in Toronto, here’s how you can watch it live

The last time a UFC event took place in Toronto was back in December 2018 for UFC 231, which was headlined by Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.

Now, UFC is returning to Toronto for UFC 297, and the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena. Headlined by American champion Sean Strickland and South African challenger Dricus Du Plessis, the event will feature several Canadian UFC fighters, including Brad Katona, Charles Jourdain, Serhiy Sidey, Gillian Robertson, Yohan Lainesse, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Malcolm Gordon.

If you are a Canadian UFC fan, you might be wondering how to watch UFC 297 live. Here are some options for you to catch all the action from the event.

Schedule

UFC 297 will kick things off with early prelims at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Early prelims fights include:

Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira

Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson

Preliminary card fights are expected to begin around 8pm ET/5pm PT. Fights in this card include:

Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana

Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras

Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson

Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield

The main card for UFC 297 is expected to kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights. Main card fights include:

Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev

Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Neil Magny vs Mike Malott

Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

How to watch

UFC 297 will kick off with early prelim fights at 10am ET/7am PT. These fights are largely comprised of up-and-coming fighters stepping foot in the UFC. To watch the early prelims, you’ll need a UFC Fight Pass.

Fight pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to early prelim fights, preliminary card fights, and exclusive mains card for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.

UFC Fight Pass monthly subscription costs $9.99, while its annual subscription costs $95.99.

Fight Pass is available on the web, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and more. Find all supported devices here.

To watch the prelims and the main card, Canadians would have to purchase the event PPV for $64.99.

You can purchase the PPV directly for $64.99 without subscribing to UFC’s Fight Pass. Simply head to the UFC website, create a free account and order just the PPV. Purchase of the PPV includes viewing for 24 hours from the event start time.

Elsewhere, Sportsnet is also broadcasting the event in Canada. Head to Sportsnetplus.ca and create a free account. Head to the UFC 297 PPV here, and you can purchase it for $64.99.

UFC is also airing the event on YouTube and Rumble with the same $64.99 PPV cost.

Further, several Canadian cable providers are also airing the main event.

Bell is one of the carriers providing PPV access to the UFC 297 main card. The PPV can be purchased via Fibe TV by visiting channel 994, on the Fibe TV app by visiting , and via satellite TV connection by tuning into channel 832 (HD) and channel 399 (SD). Learn more about Fibe TV here.

Rogers’ Ignite TV is also offering the UFC 297 PPV. Simply go to channel 499 to order the PPV. Digital TV customers can visit channel 348 (HD) or call 1-866-400-9284 if human assistance is required.

Learn more about Rogers’ Ignite TV here.

UFC 297 is also available to purchase through Shaw Direct. To order, press the ‘menu’ button on your remote and head over to the ‘Pay-per-view’ section. Then select ‘PPV Search’ and look for UFC 297. On the right of the screen, you’ll find an order ID. Make a note of it and call 1-866-782-7778, then follow the prompts. Learn more about Shaw Direct, and how to order the PPV here.

Vidéotron users can get access to UFC 297 main card via its flanker Indigo Entertainment. Simply select the Indigo channel by going to channel 351 (SD) or 753 (HD), press the ‘guide’ button and select UFC 297. Enter your PIN to confirm the purchase, and you’re good to go!

Vidéotron users can learn more about how to order the PPV via Indigo here.

Eastlink customers can head over to PPV channel 690 and locate UFC 294. From there, just follow the on-screen instructions to order the PPV.

Learn more about how to order PPV events via Eastlink here.

Image credit: UFC