Save on JBL Clip 4 and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of January 19th – 25th are live. This week, the promotion discounts the JBL Clip 4 and JBL Clip 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speakers.

The JBL Clip 4 is a compact wireless speaker with a portable design and a built-in carabiner lock that allows you to hook the speaker to bags, belts, or buckles, making it easy to carry the speaker around.

It is also IP67-rated, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. According to JBL, the speaker has a battery life of up to 10 hours and can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device to stream music wirelessly.

The speaker is available in multiple colourways, many of which are discounted. Check out the promotion below:

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Red: $89.99 (save $10)

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $89.99 (save $10)

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Pink: $89.99 (save $10)

JBL Clip 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – White: $89.99 (save $10)

JBL Clip 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Green: $89.99 (save $10)

JBL CLIP 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $89.99 (save $10)

Find more Top Deals for the week below:

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (55C350LC) – 2023: $449.99 (save $200)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,199.99 (save $300)

Logitech G Pro X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $199.99 (save $40)

Acer Nitro N50 Gaming PC – Black (Intel Core i5-13400F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4060/Windows 11): $1,199.99 (save $300)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $10)

HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $10)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $299.99 (save $50)

LG 27-inch FHD 100Hz 5ms IPS Monitor (27MR400) – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $100)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – White: $199.99 (save $100)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $199.99 (save $100)

Skullcandy Dime 2 In-Ear Sound Isolating True Wireless Earbuds – True Black: $29.99 (save $10)

Skullcandy Dime 2 In-Ear Sound Isolating True Wireless Earbuds – Dark Blue/Green: $29.99 (save $10)

Skullcandy Dime 2 In-Ear Sound Isolating True Wireless Earbuds – Light Grey/Blue: $29.99 (save $10)

DJI Mini 2 SE Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Remote Control – Grey: $579.99 (save $40)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $599.99 (save $250)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel i5-1335U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $799.99 (save $100)

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $649.99 (save $150)

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Yellow/Nickel: $849.99 (save $200)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX58U/CA): $139.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4-inch 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 1380 – Grey: $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Bar 1000 880-Watt 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,499.99 (save $200)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 (save $10)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $69.99 (save $10)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKZ4000404) – Space Grey: $129.99 (save $35)

Image credits: JBL