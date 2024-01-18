Bell has raised the price of ad-free Crave tier by $2

If you want to watch Crave without ads, it will now cost you more.

Bell has confirmed that it’s raised the monthly price of its only ad-free membership, ‘Premium,’ to $22, up from the previous $19.99 cost.

Crave’s other two subscription options, ‘Basic with Ads’ and ‘Standard with Ads,’ remain at their respective $9.99/month and $14.99/month price tags.

With Crave Premium, subscribers can stream the entire Crave catalogue ad-free and at up to 4K quality. In Canada, Crave is also the only way to stream a variety of Warner Bros. and HBO titles, including The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus and, most recently, True Detective: Night Country. It also features a selection of original programs, including the just-concluded Letterkenny and its spin-off, Shoresy.

The company introduced its lower-cost ad-supported memberships last year, joining the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Prime Video will also introduce ads to its programming next month, and Canadians will have to pay an extra $2.99/month to remove them.

Via: The Canadian Press