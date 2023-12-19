New on Prime Video Canada: January 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in January. Highlights include Role Play, Hazbin Hotel, Expats, and more.

Read on for the full list:

January 2nd

The Marsh King’s Daughter

January 5th

LOL: Last One Laughing French Canada: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Foe (Amazon Original)

James May: Our Manin India (Amazon Original)

January 6th

Tiger 3

January 9th

Hello: Kitty Super Style! (Amazon Original)

Strays

January 11th

Girl’s Play (Amazon Original)

January 12th

Role Play (Amazon Original)

Scarred

January 13th

Dumb Money

January 14th

Dostana 2

January 15th

O Pai O 2

Green Fever

January 18th

No Activity: Niente Da Segnalare (Amazon Original)

Drag Den with Manila Luzon: Season 2

The Yellow Duck

January 19th

Indian Police Force (Amazon Original)

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Original)

LOL: The Last One Laughing Ireland (Amazon Original)

Ski Jumpers

January 22nd

Retribution

January 24

Listening Ears

Diamond in the Sky

January 25th

The Last Round

January 26th

Expats (Amazon Original)

You Hurt My Feelings

The Daigle

January 31st

Assassination Nation

Coming to Prime Video Channels

Dr. Death: Season 2 on StackTV — January 1st

Ted: Season 1 on StackTV — January 11th

Vigil: Season 2 on Starz — January 12th

The Bachelor: Season 28 on CityTV+ — January 22nd

Everything Leaving Prime Video in January

Law & Order: Season 16 — January 5th

Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts — January 6th

YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks — January 6th

Informer: Season 1 — January 10th

Father Stu — January 10th

Twilight — January 14th

Twilight Saga: New Moon — January 14th

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 — January 14th

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — January 14th

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — January 14th

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — January 14th

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 — January 14th

Mad Men: Season 1 – 7 — January 14th

House of Gucci — January 14th

Requiem For A Dream — January 14th

Law & Order: Season 6 – 15 — January 20th

YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves — January 20th

Blue Checks at Rolling Loud — January 20th

Jeepers Creepers — January 31st

Scarface — January 31st

Waterworld — January 31st

12 Angry Men (1957) — January 31st

The 5th Wave — January 31st

Ted — January 31st

A View To A Kill — January 31st

Casino Royale — January 31st

Much Ado About Nothing — January 31st

Straight Outta Compton — January 31st

Quantum of Solace — January 31st

Live and Let Die — January 31st

The Package — January 31st

Octopussy — January 31st

From Russia With Love — January 31st

You Only Live Twice — January 31st

Diamonds Are Forever — January 31st

Moonraker — January 31st

License To Kill — January 31st

Skyfall — January 31st

About Time — January 31st

Tomorrow Never Dies — January 31st

The Terminator — January 31st

Goldeneye — January 31st

The Big Lebowski — January 31st

Die Another Day — January 31st

Inside Man — January 31st

The Silence of the Lambs

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

