New on Disney+ Canada: January 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in January.

Highlights include the Hawkeye spin-off Echo, a National Geographic documentary inspired by Pixar’s A Bug’s Life and new episodes of Bluey.

It should be noted that Echo is the first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ to garner a TV-MA rating, which means it’s bloodier and more violent than the rest. Additionally, Star content, which we’ve marked accordingly below, typically skews towards an older audience. Therefore, you might want to adjust your parental controls settings if you don’t want kids seeing any of this.

Read on for the full list:

January 1st

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12A) [Star Original]

January 3rd

Hamser & Gretel (Season 1)

Incredible Animal Journeys (Season 1) [National Geographic]

Ishura (Season 1, premiere episode) [Star]

January 6th

Maestra: Strings of Truth (Season 1, new episode) [Star]

January 9th

Echo (all episodes) [Disney+ Original]

January 10th

Science Fair: The Series (Season 1)

January 11th

Daughter of the Cult (Season 1) [Star]

January 12th

Bluey (Season 3, new episodes)

January 16th

Death and Other Details (two-episode premiere) [Star Original]

January 17th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 24-26) [Star]

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo) (Season 2)

A Shop for Killers (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star]

January 19th

Cristóbal Balenciaga (all episodes) [Star]

January 22nd

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People (Season 1) [Star]

January 23rd

The Last Repair Shop [Star]

January 24th

A Real Bug’s Life [National Geographic]

SuperKitties (Season 1)

January 31st

Choir (all episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo [Disney+ Original]

