New on Netflix Canada: January 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in January 2024.
Highlights for the month include Lift, The Brothers Sun, Delicious in Dungeon, and Good Grief, starring Canadian Dan Levy.
Coming Soon
- Detective Forst (PL) — Netflix Series
- Delicious in Dungeon (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — Netflix Comedy
- The Kitchen (GB) — Netflix Film
- Kübra (TR) — Netflix Series
January 1st
- Bitconned — Netflix Documentary
- Fool Me Once (GB) — Netflix Series
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary
- Annie (1982)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Braven
- Chappie
- Lourdermilk: Seasons 1-3
- Mahalia
- Mandy
- One Piece: Marineford
- Sex Tape
- Something Borrowed
- War Dogs
January 4th
- Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — Netflix Series
- The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series
- Society of the Snow (ES) — Netflix Film
January 5th
- Good Grief — Netflix Film
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — Netflix Series
January 7th
- Mr. D: Seasons 1-3
January 9th
- Batman Begins
January 10th
- Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Documentary
January 11th
- Champion (GB) — Netflix Series
- Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family
January 12th
- Lift — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series
January 15th
- CoComelon: Season 9
- maboroshi (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Uncharted
January 16th
Umma
January 17th
- End of the Line (BR) — Netflix Series
- Freaks
January 18th
- Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — Netflix Comedy
January 19th
- Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — Netflix Film
- Sixty Minutes (DE) — Netflix Film
January 20th
- Captivating the King (KR) — Netflix Series
- Room
January 22nd
- Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy
- Train to Busan
January 24th
- Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series
January 25th
- Griselda — Netflix Seires
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series
January 26th
- The Blacklist: Season 10
- Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series
January 27th
- Doctor Slump (KR) — Netflix Series
January 29th
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — Netflix Family
January 30th
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — Netflix Comedy
January 31st
- Alexander the Great (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Baby Bandito (CL) — Netflix Documentary
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Anime
- WIL (BE) — Netflix FIlm
Leaving Netflix
- A Simple Favor (January 14th)
- The Hunger Games (January 20th)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (January 20th)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (January 20th)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (January 20th)
- Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7 (January 21st)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (January 31st)
