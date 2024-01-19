iPhone 16’s rumoured ‘capture button’ might let you zoom by swiping

The iPhone 16 series’ rumoured “capture button” might be more capable than initially assumed.

According to a report from The Information, along with working like a standard button, it will also be possible to “zoom in and out by swiping left and right.” Further, the publication says Apple plans to bring this feature to the entire iPhone 16 lineup and not just the iPhone 16 Pro/16 Pro.

It also seems like Apple has ditched plans to switch to capacitive buttons due to issues with “haptic vibrations.”

Taking things a step further, the capture button will is rumoured to be pressure-sensitive, similar to a traditional DSLR’s shutter button, allowing users to partially press it in to focus the image and more firmly to snap the photo.

As someone who recently switched to doing most of their photography with the iPhone 15 Pro but that still occasionally misses the tactile nature of their Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, I’m interested in how this rumoured feature could make the iPhone 16 feel more like a standard camera.

Finally, The Information says there are “no other planned cosmetic changes that would distinguish the iPhone 16 from the previous model.” However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be slightly larger than last year’s high-end iPhones.

Apple’s iPhone 16 line will likely be revealed this Fall.

Image credit: Paramount+

Source: The Information Via: 9to5Mac