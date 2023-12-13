Apple’s iPhone 16 could feature iPhone X-like camera bump, capacitive button

Despite being a little under a year away from release, rumours regarding Apple’s iPhone 16’s design are starting to appear.

According to MacRumors, which put together several mock renders based on leaked information it received (you can find them all here), Apple is experimenting with the rear design and button placement for the iPhone 16.

Based on MacRumors’ render (check it out below), the iPhone 16 will feature an iPhone-X-like unified camera bump, creating two full cutouts stacked on each other. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a unified volume rocker instead of the separate volume up and down buttons every iPhone has featured for the past several years. Internally at Apple, this design is reportedly known as “DeLoren.”

The other two iPhone 16 models (see above) look more like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. According to MacRumors, these possible versions feature a capacitive Capture Button located just below the power button, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button (though it isn’t capacitive). Previous rumours have hinted that the action button will make its way across the entire iPhone 16 line. Internally at Apple, this design is known as “Project Nova.”

To be clear, Apple isn’t planning to release two different iPhone 16 models. Instead, the tech giant is likely experimenting with different design possibilities for its 2024 base-level smartphone.

Source: MacRumors