How to watch True Detective: Night Country in Canada

Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective anthology series is back.

Five years after the Mahershala Ali-led third season, this fourth outing — titled True Detective: Night Country — stars Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs) and pro boxer Kali Reis. They play two Alaskan detectives who must investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men at a research station. Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) serves as showrunner, writer and director.

So far, the reception to Night Country has been quite positive, with some calling it the best in the HBO series since the beloved original season. One episode has already aired, with new episodes dropping Sunday nights at 9pm ET.

If you’re interested in watching in Canada, it’s fairly straightforward: you can do so on Crave. Night Country, as well as the previous three seasons of True Detective, are all streaming in Canada exclusively on the Bell-owned service.

Crave Basic with Ads costs $9.99/month, Standard with Ads costs $14.99/month and Premium, following a recent price increase, now costs $22/month.

Image credit: HBO