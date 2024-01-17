Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 series with AI-powered Camera, Translation, and Editing tools

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event.

The key theme of the keynote was AI, and how the Galaxy S24 series is bringing the “new era of mobile AI.”

One of the standout features showed off at the event was ‘Live Translate.’ We’ve known about the feature for a while through leaks and rumours, and Samsung finally showed what the feature looks like in action.

The feature requires no third-party apps, and works natively, with two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls.

‘Interpreter,’ on the other hand, helps users translate live conversations on a split-screen view, allowing two people speaking different languages to converse. Additionally, it works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Further, AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more in real-time in 13 languages. AI features in the S24 series can also help you stay organized. Samsung Notes now have a ‘Note Assist’ tool that can generate summaries, templates for notes with pre-made formats, cover creation to make notes easy to spot, and more. For voice recordings, users can use ‘Transcript Assist’ to transcribe, summarize and translate recordings via speech-to-text technology.

The ‘Circle to Search‘ feature that leaked on January 15th has also been confirmed. The feature essentially allow you to circle, highlight, scribble on or tap anything on your Galaxy S24 series smartphone’s screen to find search results for it.

“If you see a beautiful landmark in the background of your friend’s social media post, or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts, you can quickly learn more — without having to leave the app that you’re in,” wrote Samsung to describe the feature.

On the camera side of things, Samsung has introduced a ‘ProVisual Engine,’ a suite of AI tools to enhance user image-capturing abilities. The company says the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a ‘Quad Tele System’ that combines the phone’s 50-megapixel sensor with a new 5x optical zoom lens, an Adaptive Pixel Sensor, and enhanced digital zoom. This system allows users to zoom in up to 10x magnification with optical-like quality performance, and up to 100x with ‘enhanced digital zoom.’

Once you’ve taken a photo, you can edit it with what Samsung calls “Galaxy AI editing tools.” For example, ‘Edit Suggestions’ uses Galaxy AI to recommend suitable adjustments for each photo, while ‘Generative Edit’ uses generative AI to fill in parts of the image background. Further, whenever generative AI is used, a watermark will be added to the image and its metadata, to indicate that the image has been altered.

Lastly, Samsung said that it will give users the power to adjust the Advanced Intelligence settings to decide how much data they want to use for AI features, and opt out of online data processing if they wish.

