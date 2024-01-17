Samsung is copying Apple’s Visual Lookup with new Photomoji sticker feature

At its Unpacked flagship event, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its latest S24 series with the base Galaxy S24, S24+ and the S24 Ultra.

As part of the new tools, Samsung showed off several new messaging features, like live translate for messages and expressive messaging powered by Google’s Gemini Nano.

However, one of the new messaging features seems to be a direct replica of iOS functionality.

Samsung introduced Photomoji, which replicates what Apple’s Visual Lookup feature does. It allows users to make custom stickers from their photos, likely by long-pressing the subject.

Samsung only showed off the feature briefly at the event, and we’ll likely learn more about it as we test out the S24 series.

For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

More to come…

Image credit: Samsung