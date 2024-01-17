Samsung announces Galaxy Ring, ends keynote without saying anything else about it

The Galaxy Ring is real.

At the end of Samsung’s Unpacked 2024 keynote, the company snuck in one final announcement in a very Apple-like one-more-thing moment: the Galaxy Ring.

Beyond the fact that the tiny smart device exists, little is known about it, with Matthew Wiggins from Samsung’s digital health division stating that the Galaxy Ring takes Samsung Health to the next level with its “new form factor.”

The Galaxy Ring will, presumably, track the wearer’s health, similar to the Oura Ring, but we don’t yet know what sensors it features, when it will release or even how much it will cost.

