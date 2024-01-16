Samsung offering $100 e-Voucher for Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is offering a $100 e-Voucher for registering for the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, January 17th, at 1pm EST/10am PST.

To get the voucher, click this link, enter your details, answer four quick questions and boom, you’re entered. I did it, and it took me approximately 30 seconds. At the time of writing, I have not received any confirmation email from Samsung, nor has my friend, who also signed up. I’m assuming confirmation emails with further details might not go out until during or after the event tomorrow.

The $100 e-Voucher can be used to pre-order the newest Galaxy S24 series, which will be revealed tomorrow. It also enters you for a chance to win one of 100 Galaxy Book3 360 laptops.

For more of the Galaxy S24 series, check out our round-up of everything we expect to see at Samsung’s keynote.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals (FragmentsOfLife)