Amazon establishes Ontario production hub in ‘multi-year’ Canadian studio commitment

Amazon MGM Studios has signed a lease with Pinewood Toronto Studios for exclusive use of the major production house’s soundstages and office space.

Under this agreement, Amazon MGM Studios gains access to five new state-of-the-art sound stages, accompanying workshops and offices, totalling 160,000 square feet.

Amazon says this agreement is the first part of its “multi-year commitment” to operating in Canadian studio space.

To date, Amazon has produced a variety of movies and shows in Canada for its Prime Video streaming service, including The Boys, The Expanse and Reacher in Toronto and other parts of Ontario and Upload in Vancouver. A few of the service’s original titles are Canadian original productions, as well, including The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada and Three Pines.

Altogether, Amazon says its various divisions, including MGM Television and MGM+ Studios, have produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada.

Image credit: Prime Video

Source: Amazon