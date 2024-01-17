How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event in Canada

Samsung is ready to unveil its latest S24 series at its 2024 Unpacked event today, Wednesday, January 17th.

The Unpacked event is scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT in San Jose, California, and it comes roughly six months after the company’s last Unpacked event, where it unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and the Watch 6 series.

MobileSyrup will be at the event to bring you all the latest news. However, you can also directly tune into the presentation to get real-time updates. Samsung will stream the event on its website and YouTube channel.

From what we know so far, we’re certain that the tech giant will unveil its Galaxy S24 series with a slew of AI-enabled features.

The lineup will feature a base Gakaxy S24, a S24+ and a S24 Ultra device. The S24 Ultra will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a huge 6.8-inch, 1440 x 3080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate display.

It will also reportedly sport a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch 120Hz display, respectively. The base S24 is rumoured to feature a 4,000mAh battery, while the S24+ will be powered by a 4,900mAh battery.

The S24 and S24+ will also run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Elsewhere, the company is also expected to unveil ‘Galaxy AI,’ which will let users zoom in closer with AI, feature AI tools, offer improvements via Bixby and more.

Image credit: Samsung