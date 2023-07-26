Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are very familiar

At Samsung’s summer Unpacked 2023, the company unveiled two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Similar to years past, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic come in two size options: 40mm/44mm, and 43mm/47mm variants, respectively.

The Watch 6 series hits the market with a new Exynos W980 chip and features a curved design reminiscent of Google’s Pixel Watch. The devices sport 2GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, feature 5ATM + IP68 water and dust proofing and are MIL-STD-810H certified.

These certifications mean the wearable is swim-proof, dust-resistant, dive-proof and can even survive a drop or two. According to Samsung, both devices feature a ‘Sapphire Crystal’ display that offers more protection against scratches.

Both devices also have a heart rate and bioelectrical sensor, temperature sensor, gyro sensor, light sensor and more.

The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are now available for pre-order and launch on August 11th. When you pre-order, you also get a free Fabric Band.

Here’s pricing for the Wi-Fi Galaxy Watch 6:

Here’s pricing for the LTE Galaxy Watch 6:

