Samsung unfolds the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at Unpacked 2023

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest foldables to hit the Canadian market.

Both handsets will be available for purchase starting August 11th and are now available to pre-order.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

This time around, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hasn’t changed very much, but it offers a more premium body and a better hinge. Further, the device is thinner and lighter, making it easier to hold and slide into your pocket.

Pricing is below:

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey’ and ‘Blue’ exclusively at Samsung.

Purchasing either the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 includes several promotions, including the following:

Microsoft OneDrive: Get started with 100GB of cloud storage; with six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, you get storage plus ad-free secure email and access to Microsoft support.

YouTube Premium: Get up to 4 months free of YouTube Premium with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 and watch videos without ads, without Wi-Fi, and in the background.

Galaxy Store: $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon with purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

SiriusXM: Get six months of SiriusXM Platinum streaming subscription with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Uber: Get a $50 Uber Voucher with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, follow this link.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904) Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm(Hinge) | Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Weight 253g 187g Rear Facing Camera 50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 10 MP Cover Camera F/2.2 | 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) OS Android 13 Android 13 Battery 4,400 mAh 3,700mAh Network Connectivity LTE/5G LTE/5G Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Launch Date August 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 Misc Display Galaxy Z Fold 5 Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904) Galaxy Z Flip 5 Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Processor Galaxy Z Fold 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB of RAM Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB of RAM Storage Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Galaxy Z Fold 5 Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm(Hinge) | Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm Galaxy Z Flip 5 Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Weight Galaxy Z Fold 5 253g Galaxy Z Flip 5 187g Rear Facing Camera Galaxy Z Fold 5 50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2 Galaxy Z Flip 5 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Galaxy Z Fold 5 10 MP Cover Camera F/2.2 | 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8 Galaxy Z Flip 5 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) OS Galaxy Z Fold 5 Android 13 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13 Battery Galaxy Z Fold 5 4,400 mAh Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh Network Connectivity Galaxy Z Fold 5 LTE/5G Galaxy Z Flip 5 LTE/5G Sensors Galaxy Z Fold 5 Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Galaxy Z Flip 5 Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Galaxy Z Fold 5 Nano SIM Galaxy Z Flip 5 Nano SIM Launch Date Galaxy Z Fold 5 August 11, 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 5 August 11, 2023 Misc Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch Cover Screen, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and allows users to do more without opening up the smartphone. The cover lets users interact with widgets, open apps, and even reply to texts.

Pricing is below:

This handset comes in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender,’ and has several separately available accessories, including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, and a Flipsuit Case. There’s also a Silicone Case with Ring to make the device looks more personalized.

The Z Flip 5 is also available in ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green,’ exclusively through Samsung.

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, follow this link. For all of our Unpacked 2023 content, click here.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage Dimensions (in.) Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) Weight 187g 187g Rear Facing Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) OS Android 13 Android 12 Battery 3,700mAh 3,700mAh Network Connectivity LTE/5G LTE/5G Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor SIM Type Nano SIM Nano-SIM Launch Date August 11, 2023 August 10, 2022 Misc Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations Display Galaxy Z Flip 5 Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Galaxy Z Flip 4 Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512) Processor Galaxy Z Flip 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB of RAM Galaxy Z Flip 4 8GB of RAM Storage Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB, 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage Dimensions (in.) Galaxy Z Flip 5 Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) Weight Galaxy Z Flip 5 187g Galaxy Z Flip 4 187g Rear Facing Camera Galaxy Z Flip 5 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Galaxy Z Flip 4 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Galaxy Z Flip 5 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Galaxy Z Flip 4 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) OS Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Android 12 Battery Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh Galaxy Z Flip 4 3,700mAh Network Connectivity Galaxy Z Flip 5 LTE/5G Galaxy Z Flip 4 LTE/5G Sensors Galaxy Z Flip 5 Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Galaxy Z Flip 4 Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor SIM Type Galaxy Z Flip 5 Nano SIM Galaxy Z Flip 4 Nano-SIM Launch Date Galaxy Z Flip 5 August 11, 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 4 August 10, 2022 Misc Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations