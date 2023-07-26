Samsung unfolds the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at Unpacked 2023

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest foldables to hit the Canadian market.
Both handsets will be available for purchase starting August 11th and are now available to pre-order.
Galaxy Z Fold 5
This time around, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hasn’t changed very much, but it offers a more premium body and a better hinge. Further, the device is thinner and lighter, making it easier to hold and slide into your pocket.
Pricing is below:
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey’ and ‘Blue’ exclusively at Samsung.
Purchasing either the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 includes several promotions, including the following:
Microsoft OneDrive: Get started with 100GB of cloud storage; with six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, you get storage plus ad-free secure email and access to Microsoft support.
YouTube Premium: Get up to 4 months free of YouTube Premium with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 and watch videos without ads, without Wi-Fi, and in the background.
Galaxy Store: $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon with purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5
SiriusXM: Get six months of SiriusXM Platinum streaming subscription with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Uber: Get a $50 Uber Voucher with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5
For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, follow this link.
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Display
Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904)
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
12GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage
256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm(Hinge) | Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm
Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
Weight
253g
187g
Rear Facing Camera
50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
10 MP Cover Camera F/2.2 | 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
OS
Android 13
Android 13
Battery
4,400 mAh
3,700mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/5G
LTE/5G
Sensors
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
Misc
Galaxy Z Flip 5
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch Cover Screen, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and allows users to do more without opening up the smartphone. The cover lets users interact with widgets, open apps, and even reply to texts.
Pricing is below:
This handset comes in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender,’ and has several separately available accessories, including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, and a Flipsuit Case. There’s also a Silicone Case with Ring to make the device looks more personalized.
The Z Flip 5 is also available in ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green,’ exclusively through Samsung.
For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, follow this link. For all of our Unpacked 2023 content, click here.
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Display
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage
Dimensions (in.)
Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)
Weight
187g
187g
Rear Facing Camera
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
OS
Android 13
Android 12
Battery
3,700mAh
3,700mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/5G
LTE/5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano-SIM
Launch Date
August 11, 2023
August 10, 2022
Misc
Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations
Display
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)
Processor
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM
Galaxy Z Flip 5
8GB of RAM
Galaxy Z Flip 4
8GB of RAM
Storage
Galaxy Z Flip 5
256GB, 512GB
Galaxy Z Flip 4
128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage
Dimensions (in.)
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)
Weight
Galaxy Z Flip 5
187g
Galaxy Z Flip 4
187g
Rear Facing Camera
Galaxy Z Flip 5
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
Galaxy Z Flip 5
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
OS
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Android 13
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Android 12
Battery
Galaxy Z Flip 5
3,700mAh
Galaxy Z Flip 4
3,700mAh
Network Connectivity
Galaxy Z Flip 5
LTE/5G
Galaxy Z Flip 4
LTE/5G
Sensors
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
SIM Type
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Nano SIM
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Nano-SIM
Launch Date
Galaxy Z Flip 5
August 11, 2023
Galaxy Z Flip 4
August 10, 2022
Misc
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations
Photography by Bradley Bennett.