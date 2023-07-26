fbpx
Samsung unfolds the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at Unpacked 2023

The devices are available to pre-order now and release on August 11th

Dean Daley
Jul 26, 20237:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest foldables to hit the Canadian market.

Both handsets will be available for purchase starting August 11th and are now available to pre-order.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

This time around, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hasn’t changed very much, but it offers a more premium body and a better hinge. Further, the device is thinner and lighter, making it easier to hold and slide into your pocket.

Pricing is below:

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey’ and ‘Blue’ exclusively at Samsung.

Purchasing either the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 includes several promotions, including the following:

Microsoft OneDrive: Get started with 100GB of cloud storage; with six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, you get storage plus ad-free secure email and access to Microsoft support.
YouTube Premium: Get up to 4 months free of YouTube Premium with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5  and watch videos without ads, without Wi-Fi, and in the background.
Galaxy Store: $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon with purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5
SiriusXM: Get six months of SiriusXM Platinum streaming subscription with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Uber: Get a $50 Uber Voucher with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, follow this link.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Display

Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904)

Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

12GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage

256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

Folded: 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm(Hinge) | Unfolded: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Weight

253g

187g

Rear Facing Camera

50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2

12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

10 MP Cover Camera F/2.2 | 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8

10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)

OS

Android 13

Android 13

Battery

4,400 mAh

3,700mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/5G

LTE/5G

Sensors

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM

Nano SIM

Launch Date

August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch Cover Screen, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and allows users to do more without opening up the smartphone. The cover lets users interact with widgets, open apps, and even reply to texts.

Pricing is below:

This handset comes in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender,’ and has several separately available accessories, including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, and a Flipsuit Case. There’s also a Silicone Case with Ring to make the device looks more personalized.

The Z Flip 5 is also available in ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green,’ exclusively through Samsung.

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, follow this link. For all of our Unpacked 2023 content, click here.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Display

Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)

Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM

8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage

Dimensions (in.)

Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm

Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)

Weight

187g

187g

Rear Facing Camera

12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)

10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)

OS

Android 13

Android 12

Battery

3,700mAh

3,700mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/5G

LTE/5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

SIM Type

Nano SIM

Nano-SIM

Launch Date

August 11, 2023

August 10, 2022

Misc

Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations

Photography by Bradley Bennett.

