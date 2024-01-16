Federal government investment to build 56 EV chargers in Halifax

The federal government has announced a $980,000 investment in Halifax to build 56 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The investment is part of the government’s plan to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles. The investment in Halifax will support the installation of 46 “Level 2” chargers and ten “Level 3” fast chargers for a total of 56 new chargers across Halifax. A Level 3 fast charger charges an electric vehicle significantly faster than a Level 2.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said the investment helps put more Canadians on a path towards a net-zero future.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like these ones in the Halifax Regional Municipality, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future.”

The chargers will be installed this Spring with funding provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure program.

Mayor of Halifax Mike Savage, supports the investment.

“Halifax has a strong commitment to local climate action, which includes making electric vehicles an easier choice for drivers. This funding will help us deliver chargers to communities throughout the municipality as we work to decarbonize transportation.”

To date, the Canadian federal government has supported the installation of 43,000 EV chargers across the country. Including recently in Ontario.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Newswire