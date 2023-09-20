Government and Hypercharge partner to install 48 Level 2 EV chargers in Southern Ontario

The Canadian government is investing upwards of $225,000 in Hypercharge, a North Vancouver-based company that develops smart Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

The investment will support the installation of 48 Level 2 EV chargers in Southern Ontario, the most densely populated region in Canada.

The chargers will be located in 11 parking lots across the region and are expected to be operational by December 2024. In total, the Canadian government is investing $229,356 in the project, while Hypercharge also matched it by funding an additional $229,356. bringing the total to $458,712.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like these ones in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future,” said Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

According to Hypercharge’s CEO David Bibby, the investment will help close the gap in EV charging infrastructure in Southern Ontario. In a statement he said, “We are tremendously grateful to be selected for this funding from NRCan to grow the availability of EV charging infrastructure and the adoption of electric vehicles in Ontario. We recognize that parking lot locations in these municipalities remain underserved by EV charging, and this investment ensures that we take a proactive step in addressing that gap.”

The project is part of the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which aims to support the installation of 84,500 EV chargers by 2029.

Image credit: Hypercharge

Via: TeslaNorth