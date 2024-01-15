Pixel users might soon be able to change their search bar engine

Google could soon let you select which search engine you’re using on your Pixel phone’s search bar.

First reported by Google News on its Telegram channel, the Pixel launcher, the default launcher on Pixel devices, could soon be updated to allow users to choose their default web search engine. This option was found in the Pixel Launcher app in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, hiding under an option called ‘Search engine.’

It’s speculated that this option will let Pixel users change the search engine on the Pixel home page. In the beta build, the “Search engine” option displays text that says, “select the app you’ll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen.”

This could mean if another search engine app is downloaded, such as Bing, it will let you select it as your default search engine on your Pixel Launcher. There’s no word on if this changes the look of the search widget in the Pixel Launcher app.

This option is still in beta, and there is no official statement from Google regarding when or if this option will be available on Pixel phones. The current default search engine on the Pixel Launcher is Google Search, so if you use the search widget on your Pixel Launcher’s home screen, it’s Google’s search engine by default.

Google has been facing legal heat over its dominance in the search engine market. This move could possibly be viewed as a response to it.

Source: Google News En (Telegram) Via: Android Police