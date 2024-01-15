Apple will reportedly launch a separate App Store in EU to allow sideloading

Apple is reportedly gearing up to split its App Store into two.

To comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will require the tech giant to allow app sideloading and alternative payment methods in the region, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch a separate app store just for the EU.

As shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple must comply with the DMA by the March 7th deadline. With the separate App Store, Apple will have to allow users to install apps from third-party sources and allow developers to offer their own payment methods, bypassing Apple’s commission on app purchases and in-app spending. While limited to the European Union (EU) for now, it is uncertain if such changes could come to other regions in the future.

As shared by MacRumors, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently met with the EU’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, at Apple Park, but failed to persuade her to reconsider the DMA. Apple argues that app sideloading and alternative payment methods might expose users to malware, fraud, and data breaches. Vestager, on the other hand, reminded Cook that Apple must abide by the new rules or face legal consequences.

Via: MacRumors